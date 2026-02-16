Getty
'Money isn't his top priority' - Bayern Munich legend gives his verdict on Harry Kane's future
Transfer talk: Release clause in Kane's current deal
Matthaus expects positive progress to be made in those discussions, with Kane offering no indication that he is looking for a new challenge. He is feeling settled in Bavaria alongside wife Kate and their four children.
The 32-year-old is also happy with his form, as stunning individual standards are maintained, meaning that there is no need to consider a change of scenery. Any bids of £57 million ($78m) that are made in upcoming transfer windows would be enough to trigger an exit.
Matthaus concedes that Kane could earn significantly more were he to open himself up to the idea of following fellow forwards Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema to the Saudi Pro League. It has also been suggested that a man who has expressed a desire to try his luck as an NFL kicker at some point could join Argentine GOAT Lionel Messi in MLS.
Will Kane sign a contract extension with Bayern?
Bayern are, however, confident that fresh terms can be thrashed out with their talismanic No.9. Matthaus has told Sky Sports Deutschland when asked about Kane’s future: “I don't believe he'll leave Bayern. Money isn't his top priority; it's feeling comfortable – with the coaches, his team-mates, and his family.
“He's settled in well with his children. Bringing his family along is a huge step. I have the feeling that money isn't what matters to him. In Saudi Arabia, he'd probably earn three or four times as much. I'm convinced that Harry Kane will extend his contract with FC Bayern.”
Prominent figures at the Allianz Arena have confirmed that talks with Kane are being lined up. When offering an update on that process, sporting director Christoph Freund has said: “He still has a year-and-a-half left on his contract. He feels extremely comfortable here. We're not stressing about it. He should continue as he is and continue to feel so comfortable with his family in Munich. Then he can stay in Munich for a long time.”
Can Kane beat Lewandowski's Bundesliga goal record?
Kane’s current deal is due to run until the summer of 2027. At present he is focused on chasing down more major honours, having lifted his trophy curse, and breaking records - with Robert Lewandowski’s single-season high of 41 goals in Bundesliga competition considered to be in reach.
Kane has moved on to 26 efforts in the German top-flight this term, with 12 games left to take in. Matthaus added on a bid to make more history: “I believe Harry Kane will break the record because the joy of playing at Bayern and the overall team structure do something to a player. Of course, the risk of injury also plays a role.
“If Kane were to miss three or four games as a result, it would be difficult. I would be happy for him because he's a different kind of centre-forward at the highest level. Harry Kane is simply incredible and a real asset.”
Kane has admitted that Lewandowski’s record is in his thoughts, with a deadly double in Bayern’s recent 3-0 victory over Werder Bremen taking him to 500 career goals - becoming the first Englishman to reach that milestone.
He has told Sky of bettering Lewandowski: “Anything is possible! Of course, there's still a long way to go and it's an incredible record. I'm in good form and happy to have scored again today and helped the team.”
Kane chasing down silverware on multiple fronts
Another former Bayern midfielder, Dietmar Hamann, has said of why breaking that record may be difficult, as Vincent Kompany’s side continue to compete on multiple fronts: “Bayern will probably get a few more penalties, and it doesn't look like he'll miss another one. But I can imagine that when the Champions League starts again, he'll take a break for one or two games. I think that will be difficult.”
Bayern - who hold a six-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table, are into the DFB-Pokal semi-finals and the last 16 of Champions League competition - will be back in action on Saturday when playing host to Eintracht Frankfurt.
