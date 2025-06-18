Chelsea FC v Ipswich Town FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Rahul Chalke

Moises Caicedo salary: How much does Chelsea star earn per week and annually in Premier League?

FinancePremier LeagueChelseaM. Caicedo

Everything you need to know about Moises Caicedo's salary at Chelsea

Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo made his Premier League debut with Brighton & Hove Albion in 2021. He was initially loaned out to Belgian side Beerschot for the season, but Brighton recalled him in January due to a shortage of midfielders.

Caicedo broke into the starting lineup during the 2022-23 season, delivering consistent performances under then-manager Roberto De Zerbi. He played a key role in helping Brighton secure a sixth-place finish and qualification for European competition.

It wasn’t long before Chelsea came knocking, offering a staggering transfer fee to secure his services.

Caicedo joined the Blues ahead of the 2023-24 season on an eight-year contract, which came with a substantial pay package.

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out exactly how much he earns at Stamford Bridge!

*Salaries are gross

