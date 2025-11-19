Mohamed Salah and Victor Osimhen miss out as PSG star Achraf Hakimi crowned African Player of the Year

A visibly moved Hakimi thanked the people who had shaped his journey, including his family, PSG teammates and Morocco manager Walid Regragui.

"It's really an honour for me to be here today and I'm proud to win such a prestigious trophy," Hakimi said.

His celebrations, however, are tempered by a painful reality as he is currently recovering from a severe ankle sprain. Morocco are hopeful he will recover in time to lead the host nation at the Africa Cup of Nations, which begins on December 21. If fit, he will spearhead their attempt to win the tournament for the first time since 1976.

The ceremony turned into a showcase of Moroccan football’s growing influence. Ghizlane Chebbak won the women's African Player of the Year prize, edging teammate Sanaa Mssoudy and Nigeria’s Rasheedat Ajibade. Chebbak had finished as top scorer in this year’s Africa Women’s Cup of Nations, even though Morocco ultimately fell short against Nigeria in the final.

Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, hero of Morocco’s remarkable World Cup run and now a key figure in Saudi Arabia, claimed the men’s Best Goalkeeper award. Meanwhile, Morocco’s under-20 World Cup-winning side was voted the continent’s top national men’s team, further underlining the nation’s talent pipeline. The accolades continued with Watford’s 20-year-old midfielder Othmane Maamma named Africa’s Best Young Male Player, while Doha El Madani retained her crown as the best young women’s player.

Cape Verde manager Bubista was honoured as Men’s Coach of the Year after guiding the island nation, home to just over half a million people, to an extraordinary qualification for the 2026 World Cup. Meanwhile, Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie completed her own hat-trick by picking up a third consecutive Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year award.