Speaking to WhichBookie, Waddle discussed the potential of Salah moving to MLS, saying: “Salah will argue that he wants to play every game,” he said. “Especially given he signed that new contract, there would’ve been expectations that came with that. The game changes, though, so he has to adapt to that.

“If he’s not happy, he should put in a transfer request for January. There’ll be plenty of clubs interested, he’ll have offers. He could do what Heung-min Son did and go to the MLS and have a nice break after AFCON, to start training in March and start a new career in America where he’d be a big fish.”

Waddle went on to discuss Salah's age and his lack of defensive effort being one of the reasons for his fall down Slot's pecking order. “Players want to play forever, but you can’t help the fact that you’re getting old. Unfortunately for Mohamed Salah, he is getting old,” he said. “The game is getting quicker, especially in the Premier League, and there have been cases this season where Conor Bradley has been exposed on that right-hand side because Salah isn’t tracking back, and that’s led to goals.

“What’s being asked of him, to track back and help out the defense, that’s sadly not in his game at the moment. The only way he’ll get that freedom is to play him floating up the pitch, in a Florian Wirtz-type role and tell him that they don’t need him to track back and everyone else picks up the slack.

“You can organise your team to do that and let him get on with things, but he’s getting to that age now where he’ll be feeling the pace of the game, whether he likes it or not. He doesn’t want to be on the bench, so I think Arne Slot is doing the right thing by playing him as and when he sees fit.”