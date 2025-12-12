Getty/GOAL
'Be a big fish!' - Mohamed Salah told to follow Son Heung-min's path and join Lionel Messi in MLS to end Liverpool career in January
Salah back in Liverpool squad but relations at an all-time low
Liverpool’s internal crisis involving Salah has escalated to the point that external voices are now openly encouraging the Egyptian to pursue a January exit, with the MLS positioned as an ideal landing spot. The fallout from Salah’s public criticism of Slot, followed by his temporary exclusion from the squad, has raised deeper questions about his role, future, and adaptability within the manager’s high-energy tactical model. Although peace talks have paved the way for his return to the squad for the Brighton match this weekend, the wider narrative remains one of uncertainty as Salah prepares to depart for AFCON after the clash with the Seagulls.
This unsettled backdrop has led former Premier League winger Waddle to suggest that Salah, who is now 33, may no longer be well-suited to the physical demands of the Premier League. The winger has struggled defensively in Slot’s system, particularly in tracking back on Liverpool’s right flank, an issue that has contributed to several damaging goals. Combined with a season of declining output with five goals and three assists in 19 appearances, the idea of an early departure has gained momentum.
Interest in Salah has remained strong despite the controversy, especially from the Saudi Pro League and increasingly from MLS, where clubs see an opportunity to attract one of world football’s biggest names. MLS has already lured stars such as Messi, Thomas Muller, and former Spurs icon Son, whose switch in the summer to LAFC set a notable precedent. As Salah edges toward the final stretch of his Liverpool career, the prospect of becoming a marquee figure in the United States is growing increasingly realistic.
Waddle urges Salah to follow Son to the MLS
Speaking to WhichBookie, Waddle discussed the potential of Salah moving to MLS, saying: “Salah will argue that he wants to play every game,” he said. “Especially given he signed that new contract, there would’ve been expectations that came with that. The game changes, though, so he has to adapt to that.
“If he’s not happy, he should put in a transfer request for January. There’ll be plenty of clubs interested, he’ll have offers. He could do what Heung-min Son did and go to the MLS and have a nice break after AFCON, to start training in March and start a new career in America where he’d be a big fish.”
Waddle went on to discuss Salah's age and his lack of defensive effort being one of the reasons for his fall down Slot's pecking order. “Players want to play forever, but you can’t help the fact that you’re getting old. Unfortunately for Mohamed Salah, he is getting old,” he said. “The game is getting quicker, especially in the Premier League, and there have been cases this season where Conor Bradley has been exposed on that right-hand side because Salah isn’t tracking back, and that’s led to goals.
“What’s being asked of him, to track back and help out the defense, that’s sadly not in his game at the moment. The only way he’ll get that freedom is to play him floating up the pitch, in a Florian Wirtz-type role and tell him that they don’t need him to track back and everyone else picks up the slack.
“You can organise your team to do that and let him get on with things, but he’s getting to that age now where he’ll be feeling the pace of the game, whether he likes it or not. He doesn’t want to be on the bench, so I think Arne Slot is doing the right thing by playing him as and when he sees fit.”
Salah's public fallout with Liverpool has its consquences...
Salah’s current predicament has its roots in a season of poor form for both player and club, with Liverpool languishing tenth and having failed to score in the first half of their last five league matches. Slot’s tactical demands, particularly the need for wingers to contribute defensively, have clashed with Salah’s strengths as he ages into a more attack-focused role. The situation reached boiling point when the Egyptian declared that his relationship with Slot had “completely broken down,” accusing the club of throwing him “under the bus” in a stunning interview that shocked supporters.
This outburst triggered internal sanctions, including Salah’s omission from the Champions League squad to face Inter Milan, which further inflamed speculation about his future. Liverpool officials were forced into a delicate balancing act—protecting team stability while preventing the public spat from overshadowing the club’s season. Although Salah’s subsequent peace talks with Slot have reopened the door to reintegration, the relationship remains fragile and could deteriorate quickly once AFCON begins.
Waddle went on to add that Salah has handed things badly at Liverpool as he added: “I think the way he handled things was wrong,” he said. “I don’t know why players go and do that with the media. Why didn’t he just go and knock on the manager’s door and talk about the options? That’s what’s frustrated everyone.
“If you’re not in the manager's plans, ask to leave and then it’ll get sorted behind closed doors. It should be between him and the club; he shouldn’t be involving the public.
“Wherever he goes, he’ll still be a Liverpool legend, and rightly so. For the goals he’s scored, what he’s done for the club and the titles he has helped them win. That’ll never go away but you don’t want to leave it on a sour note.”
Salah will soon head away for AFCON duty
Liverpool’s short-term priority is restoring stability, with Salah expected to return for the Brighton match before heading to AFCON, where his absence could further complicate decision-making. Slot insists the next steps depend on their private conversations, maintaining that player-manager discussions must stay behind closed doors to avoid additional crises. Should Salah struggle for minutes or harmony upon returning from international duty, January offers a clear escape route.
MLS remains an increasingly viable option, bolstered by commercial interest, the Son Heung-min precedent, and Waddle’s public endorsement of an American move. Saudi Arabia, too, remains poised to act if a breakdown occurs, though Salah may prefer a less intense spotlight in the United States. As Liverpool weigh financial, tactical, and cultural implications, the next month could define whether Salah completes a turbulent final chapter or ends it early with a high-profile switch overseas.
