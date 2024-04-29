VIDEO: Mohamed Salah blanks Jurgen Klopp handshake & swerves customary bear-hug as footage reveals full extent of Liverpool heroes' touchline bust-up
Liverpool heroes Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp were spotted in a bust-up on the touchline, and new footage has revealed the full extent of the fight.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Klopp and Salah involved in bust-up
- Winger swerved Klopp's hug before substitution
- New video reveals the extent of the bust-up