MLS Winners and Losers: Rodrigo De Paul delivers for Inter Miami, Timo Werner dazzles on the dribble, and where is James Rodriguez?

The big question heading into Week 3 of MLS? Could Inter Miami do it on a lukewarm mid-afternoon in Baltimore? Well, turns out they could. The marquee matchup of an otherwise surprisingly tame week came between The Herons and D.C United, not at Audi Field, but at M&T Bank Stadium. Over 70,000 showed up to watch Miami win 2-1, but it wasn't an easy victory - which rather sums MLS up this year.

Elsewhere, it was all a bit strange. New York Red Bulls had wowed viewers but also played with fire a little in their first two games of the season. It came back to bite them in a 3-0 loss to Montreal. Meanwhile, Timo Werner proved he can dribble, and Matt Wells is now the flavor of the month coach in North American soccer.

MLS is as baffling as ever, and GOAL breaks down the Winners and Losers from another chaotic weekend...