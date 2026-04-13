This was a big week for anyone who likes to point out MLS's lack of parity. It was a strange slate of fixtures. Inter Miami were held to a 2-2 draw. LAFC, previously undefeated, were beaten by a struggling Portland. San Diego FC lost again. Nothing about this league is predictable, and that is why we love it.
Look deeper, though, and there are some compelling storylines emerging. Julian Hall, so often second fiddle to Cavan Sullivan in the battle for MLS's best young player, continued to impress. German Berterame showed that he might not be such a bad signing after all. And a big-name manager might just have come up with the kind of result that will save his job.
GOAL breaks down the Winners and Losers in MLS after another chaotic weekend of action...