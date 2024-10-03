MLS roundup: FC Cincinnati stunned by NYCFC, LA Galaxy in pole-position for Western Conference title

Matchday 36 of the MLS season has come to a wrap, and the postseason is starting to take shape

Matchday 36 of the MLS season arrived with Inter Miami clinching the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield on the heels of a Lionel Messi brace in a 3-2 victory over the Columbus Crew.

Elsewhere, as the playoffs start to take shape, both Charlotte FC and MNUFC clinched spots in the postseason while FC Dallas were eliminated from contention.

In the East, NYCFC's late-season surge continued, with a stunning 3-2 over FC Cincinnati. Meanwhile, Christian Benteke extended his lead in the race for the 2024 Golden Boot with goal no. 22 as DC United came back to defeat Nashville SC.

In the Western Conference, the LA Galaxy defeated the Colorado Rapids while MNUFC and RSL played to a scoreless draw.

GOAL takes a look at those moments and more from across Matchday 36 below.