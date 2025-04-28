MLS Power Rankings: Inter Miami's unbeaten season ends, Vancouver Whitecaps continue to excel while Atlanta United and LA Galaxy continue to tumble

Who's hot, who's not? GOAL ranks all 30 teams across Major League Soccer

Matchday 10 was a chaotic weekend of unexpected results.

FC Dallas scored three unanswered in the final 30 minutes of their match against Inter Miami to defeat the Herons, ending their unbeaten start to the MLS campaign. Without Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets or Jordi Alba in the XI, they fell apart.

Among the best in the East, though, FC Cincinnati continued their fine form with yet another victory as Kevin Denkey's brace led them to a big win over Sporting Kansas City. Charlotte FC, meanwhile, were blanked and stunned by the New England Revolution on the road as star forward Wilfried Zaha ranted on social media about the match after.

Atlanta United's woes continued as well, with the league's most high-profile spenders losing their third-straight game. They're not the only ones struggling, though.

The LA Galaxy's winless campaign continued, as the reigning champs were handily beaten by Phil Neville's Portland Timbers. Gregg Berhalter's Chicago Fire conceded SEVEN goals to Nashville SC on Saturday, too.

In the Western Conference, the Vancouver Whitecaps battered Minnesota United in a clash between the top-3 in the conference, with the Canadian side really impressing to begin the season. Real Salt Lake impressed in a big victory over San Diego FC, as Diego Luna net a brace to lead the club to three points.

Who's leading the pack, and who's falling short of expectations? GOAL presents the latest 2025 MLS Power Rankings.

Note: Previous rankings were released on April 21.