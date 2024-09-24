This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
MLS Power Rankings: Miami stumble and the Crew take advantage, LAFC nearing freefall while playoff contenders begin to emerge

Who's hot, who's not? GOAL ranks all 29 teams across Major League Soccer

The 2024 MLS field is more open than ever. There's a clear hierarchy atop both the Eastern and Western Conferences, but outside the top teams, it's open season for playoff qualification.

On Matchday 33 and 34, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami dropped points in stunning fashion with two-straight draws, opening up the race for the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield. It wasn't just the Herons who faulted, though, as FC Cincinnati were held to a shocking draw against Nashville SC and LAFC are winless in five matches.

Meanwhile, other teams like the LA Galaxy and Columbus Crew are soaring up the table with two more victories under their belt, taking advantage of the teams around them dropping points.

Elsewhere, Real Salt Lake and the Colorado Rapids clinched their berth in the postseason, while a few late-season playoff pushes seem to be emerging with Minnesota United, CF Montreal, FC Dallas and the Philadelphia Union making their cases.

With the MLS campaign nearing a close, which club leads the pack, and who is falling short of expectations? GOAL presents the latest MLS Power Rankings.

Previous update: September 17.

