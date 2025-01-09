'He made a mistake and I told him that!' - Virgil van Dijk delivers scathing review of referee Stuart Attwell for one HUGE decision that went against Liverpool in shock Carabao Cup loss to Tottenham

Virgil van Dijk has claimed referee Stuart Attwell made a 'mistake' not sending off Lucas Bergvall during Liverpool's 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

Bergvall scores winner after not being sent off

