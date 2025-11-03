'He made a mistake' - Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti takes aim at Vinicius Jr for Clasico outburst at Xabi Alonso

Real Madrid may have celebrated victory in El Casico on October 26, but the post-match discussion was dominated by Vinicius' frustrated reaction to being substituted in the second half. The Brazilian winger, replaced by Arda Guler in the 72nd minute, appeared visibly irritated and went straight down the tunnel rather than joining his teammates on the bench, and his actions sparked immediate controversy.

In the hours after the match, Vinicius took to social media to issue a public apology, acknowledging that his emotions got the better of him. The apology helped calm tensions inside the Real Madrid camp, with reports confirming that he had also spoken privately to Alonso to clear the air. Despite the brief drama, club insiders emphasised that there was no lasting rift between player and manager.

The incident came at a delicate moment in Real Madrid’s season, with Alonso’s team fighting to maintain their lead in La Liga and navigating a tight Champions League schedule. While the 2-1 win over Barcelona reinforced Madrid’s credentials, the outburst briefly threatened to overshadow what had otherwise been a statement performance. However, both the player’s apology and Alonso’s composed handling of the matter ensured that tensions did not escalate further.