Millie Bright Chelsea Women 2024-25
Aditya Gokhale

Millie Bright undergoes surgery! Defender goes under the knife after rejecting England call-up for Euro 2025 amid burnout claims

M. BrightChelsea FC WomenEnglandEuropean ChampionshipWSLWomen's football

Chelsea have confirmed that captain Millie Bright has undergone knee surgery on Thursday evening, having rejected England's Euro 2025 call-up.

  • Chelsea confirm Millie Bright has undergone surgery
  • Bright pulled out of Euro 2025 squad on Wednesday
  • Chelsea captain shares 'recovery' message on Instagram
