AC Milan have been tracking the Swede for two years now. Back in spring 2025, then head of scouting Geoffrey Moncada placed him high on the club's list of targets. Now the Brighton midfielder is a genuine star, as his outstanding displays at the recent World Cup and over the past few seasons with the Seagulls have shown.





He followed a standout Premier League campaign of 32 appearances, 4 goals and 3 assists by scoring 2 goals already at the start of this season for club and country. The 22-year-old stands out for his versatility: he can play as a holding midfielder, deep-lying playmaker and central midfielder, and also as an attacking midfielder. He brings great running power and covers the pitch brilliantly, while also offering precise passing and excellent ball control. Add in a powerful shot and he becomes a constant threat whenever he gets near the penalty area.





Then there's his contract situation. He is out of contract in 2027 with Brighton but the club hold a unilateral option to extend the agreement until 2028, which keeps the midfielder's valuation high and, according to Tuttosport, above €40 million. AC Milan are not alone either, with several European clubs interested in him, including Roma.