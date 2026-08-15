Milan, Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund also in for Nkunku: the asking price to sell him

Christopher Nkunku's time at AC Milan is effectively over after just one year. The 1997-born forward joined Milan from Chelsea in the summer of 2025, but Ruben Amorim has placed him among the players not considered useful to his project, leaving him out of the squad and on the market.

He is not part of the squad today for the friendly AC Milan are playing in Poland against Manchester United, and on Friday he left Milanello for personal reasons. Interest around him is now picking up and, alongside the rumours linking him with Roma and Manchester United, two other clubs have made their move in the last few hours.



