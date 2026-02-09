Getty Images Sport
Mikel Merino sends upbeat message to Arsenal fans from hospital bed after undergoing surgery on fractured foot
Arsenal lose Merino to injury
Merino picked up the injury in Arsenal's 3-2 Premier League defeat to Manchester United at the Emirates. Manager Mikel Arteta admitted afterwards that it's an unusual injury, telling reporters: "It's a very rare injury so we have to wait and see once we have the surgery, how that reacts daily, obviously monitor it throughout the week for the surgery and see. I know Mikel is going to do absolutely everything that he possibly can to come back as quick as possible. But as well you have to respect the healing process and the fact that obviously it's an injury that is quite rare."
Merino's message to Arsenal fans
The midfielder has now undergo surgery and posted on update on Instagram that read: "Surgery done! Already closer to be back. Thank you so much to everyone for your messages and love. It really gives me even more energy to face the challenge. Vamos!"
When will Merino return?
There's no clear date yet for when Merino will be return, with the player's father having revealed why it's so difficult to say when he will be ready to play again. Miguel Merino told Cadena SER: "Despite the problem, he’s accepting the situation. Injuries never come at a good time and a player has to be prepared for whatever comes. It’s tough but we have to look on the bright side. There are much worse injuries than this one. There’s uncertainty because the recovery time isn’t well understood as there’s no history of this type of injury. It’s a stress fracture. It’s not an injury to the toes, it’s a bit more internal. It’s an injury that isn’t very well documented. There are many doubts regarding his recovery.”
- AFP
What comes next?
Merino has been an important part of the Arsenal squad this season, scoring six goals in all competitions for the Gunners, but Arteta will now have to cope without him for the foreseeable future. Arsenal have a busy schedule in the coming weeks and are back in action on Thursday in the Premier League on Thursday against Brentford before taking on Wigan Athletic in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.
