Like father, like son! Mikel Merino copies his father's iconic corner flag celebration for Spain at Stuttgart Arena after scoring late winner against Germany to book semi-final spot
Mikel Merino paid tribute to his father Angel after scoring the last-gasp winner for Spain in their Euro 2024 quarter-final against Germany.
- Spain in search of fourth Euros title
- Merino scored 119th-minute winner
- Midfielder copied father's celebration