'You should be really proud' - Mikel Arteta admits he would like to manage England amid Thomas Tuchel controversy

AFPSoham Mukherjee'You should be really proud' - Mikel Arteta admits he would like to manage England amid Thomas Tuchel controversyM. ArtetaEnglandT. TuchelUEFA Nations League BArsenalPremier LeagueMikel Arteta admitted he will be "really proud" to manage England in the future following Thomas Tuchel's controversial appointment.