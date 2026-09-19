'A big lesson for us!' - Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal were 'below standards' as champions suffer shock 3-0 Brighton beating

The aura of invincibility surrounding Arteta's side was shattered at the Amex Stadium as Brighton produced a tactical masterclass to dismantle the reigning champions. After a perfect start to the campaign that saw Arsenal winning seven straight games in all competitions, the North London side looked uncharacteristically fragile against a high-pressing Seagulls outfit.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Report after the final whistle, a frustrated Arteta was honest about his team's failings. The Spaniard conceded that his side failed to match the intensity required at this level, stating: 'Brighton deserved to win the game. We didn't do the basics right for long periods, especially in the first half. We didn't win enough duels, and any second balls and that stretches you. With the errors that we made and especially with the principles we didn't apply against a team that wants to press you.'