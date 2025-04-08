West Ham United FC v Newcastle United FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

'My heroes' - Michail Antonio thanks medics for saving his life in emotional visit to air ambulance base after horror car crash that left West Ham star with 'mental trauma'

M. AntonioWest HamPremier League

Michail Antonio made a heartfelt return to the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance base to thank the paramedics who saved his life following a car crash.

  • Antonio crashed his Ferrari in December
  • Suffered life-threatening injuries
  • Thanked the medical staff for their service
