VIDEO: Free-kick perfection! Michael Olise scores outrageous France goal as Bayern Munich star inspires Nations League penalty shootout victory over Croatia
Bayern Munich star Michael Olise scored a stunning free-kick as he inspired France's Nations League comeback win over Croatia on penalties.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Olise scored a world-class free-kick
- Provided assist for Dembele's goal
- France beat Croatia to progress to the Nations League semis