Michael Olise, you superstar! Bayern Munich ace scores brace and provides three assists while Harry Kane continues incredible scoring record as Vincent Kompany's side hit sorry Freiburg for six

Bayern endured a nightmare opening 20 minutes at the Allianz Arena as Freiburg punished their sluggish start with two well-drilled set-piece goals, racing into a 2-0 lead before the champions had even settled. The warning signs were evident from the first corner, and Bayern failed to heed them. Freiburg executed a clearly rehearsed routine in the 12th minute, flicking on a near-post ball that sliced straight through the static Bayern defence. Yuito Suzuki was alive to the pass and pulled the trigger to give the visitors a deserved lead.

Five minutes later, it got worse for Bayern, and again from a corner. Neuer, usually the most assured presence in his box, mistimed his leap entirely as Johan Manzambi rose above a crowd of bodies to send a looping header dropping into the far corner. Freiburg, organised and relentless, had carved open a shell-shocked Bayern simply by exploiting their frailties at set plays.

The double setback finally jolted Bayern into life. Olise, who had been their brightest spark from kick-off, took responsibility and dragged his team forward with a moment of individual brilliance. Receiving the ball wide on the right, the French international weaved past three Freiburg defenders and set up Lennart Karl, whose expert first touch created just enough space for him to drive a clinical finish into the bottom corner in the 22nd minute. That goal shifted the tempo entirely. Bayern began playing with far more urgency, pushing Freiburg deeper into their own half as they hunted the equaliser.

The pressure eventually told. Deep inside first half stoppage time, Karl repaid the favour, slipping a perfectly weighted pass into the path of Olise, who struck a low, fizzing effort that skidded under Noah Atubolu’s outstretched hand.

It was one-way traffic in the second half as Freiburg's resistance was crushed by Bayern's dominance. Olise was once again the star as his inch-perfect delivery from a corner found an unmarked Dayot Upamecano, who made no mistake to score from close range. Five minutes later, Kane joined the party and increased the lead after calmly finding the far bottom corner, following another defensive lapse by the Freiburg backline.

The visitors saw their shoulders drop, and Chelsea loanee Nicolas Jackson got his name on the scoresheet after he was played through by Olise. The evening got further worse for Freiburg as Olise continued to haunt them. This time, he cut inside from the right and, with a swing of his boot, he curled into the far top corner, almost reminiscent of the Dutch legend Arjen Robben. Following this victory, Bayern have opened up an eight-point lead at the top, after 11 matchdays. They have a relentless schedule ahead of them as they will next face Arsenal in the Champions League on Wednesday in north London.