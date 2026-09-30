AFP
Michael Olise's head turned?! France star demands staggering condition to sign new Bayern Munich contract amid Real Madrid interest
Staggering demands on the table
Bayern are eager to secure the 24-year-old on fresh terms, hoping to extend his stay from 2029 to 2032. The Bavarian giants have reportedly offered a massive pay rise that would elevate his £12 million-per-year wages to the £21m bracket alongside Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala.
Despite the lucrative proposal, the French forward's camp is stalling. According to Bild, Olise will only put pen to paper if the new agreement includes an exit clause worth approximately £170m, ensuring he holds all the cards regarding his future.
- AFP
Rummenigge confirms extension plans
The urgency to tie Olise down follows a sensational start to the campaign, where he has already racked up 12 direct goal contributions in just seven appearances. His scintillating form prompted Bayern supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge to publicly address the situation. The veteran executive admitted that rewarding the winger is a top priority for the German heavyweights.
"Olise is under contract until 2029," Rummenigge stated. "At some point, the club will have to sit down with him and present a suitable offer. He is exceptional in his position."
Lingering Real Madrid interest
Olise's insistence on an exit mechanism stems from heavy speculation surrounding a potential move to Real Madrid. Reports from L'Equipe suggested the attacker discussed switching to the Spanish capital with compatriots Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni during the 2026 World Cup.
Because his current deal lacks a release clause, Bayern were able to completely block any summer exit. Both Real Madrid and Bayern sporting director Max Eberl denied the transfer rumours, but the player clearly wants an insurance policy in place should Los Blancos launch a formal approach.
The winger holds maximum leverage in these talks. Since arriving from Crystal Palace for £45m in 2024, he has delivered domestic dominance for Bayern and enjoyed a historic World Cup campaign, notably breaking Pele's long-standing assist record.
- Getty Images Sport
Nations League commitments
As contract talks continue behind the scenes, Olise remains focused on international duty. Following his winning strike against Belgium, France will continue their Nations League campaign with a high-profile clash against Italy before facing the Red Devils once again.
Only after concluding those fixtures will the winger return to Bayern Munich. The Bavarian giants currently sit second in the Bundesliga, trailing Borussia Dortmund by two points, and will rely heavily on their star forward to fire them back to the summit while they seek a breakthrough at the negotiating table.
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