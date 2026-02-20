'Wasn't screaming on the motorway' - Michael Carrick reveals how he found out that Man Utd job was his

Carrick is fully aware that he has only been appointed on a short-term basis, and needs to take things one game at a time, but will not shy away from the fact that he would like to earn a permanent contract.

He said when asked about future plans: “It's not a stock answer - for me, it's the ultimate role. I'm really enjoying it, I love what I'm doing. I'm fortunate. I feel privileged to be in the position I am, but it's not the fact that I believe I can do it and I'm here to do it.

“I said it when I came in - there's the sentimental side of that... of understanding the role and coming through the club and being here and loving the club and being a supporter and all that side of it is one thing. But, actually, I'm here to do a job now and to make a good team and be successful.

“I don't decide how long that's going to be but I love being here and while I'm here, I'll give everything I can. And I always plan for the long-term future for the benefit of the football club. That's how I believe it should be.”

Carrick has guided United into the Premier League’s top four, as they seek to secure return tickets to the Champions League party, and will take in a sixth game as Red Devils boss when heading to the Hill Dickinson Stadium for a meeting with David Moyes and Everton on Monday.