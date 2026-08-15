Getty Images Sport
'We will be there' - Michael Carrick sends rallying cry to Man Utd fans after disappointing AC Milan defeat
Defensive frailties exposed in Poland
Manchester United's final preparations for the new Premier League campaign took a significant hit as they were dismantled by a clinical AC Milan side. Things initially started brightly for Carrick's men when Harry Maguire rose highest to head home a Bruno Fernandes corner after just two minutes, but Milan drew level in the 37th minute when Goncalo Ramos set up Samuel Chukwueze for the equaliser.
United had a golden opportunity to go in ahead at the interval, but Fernandes saw his firmly struck penalty saved, leaving the scores level at the break. Patrick Dorgu did manage to restore United's advantage after seizing on a sloppy back-pass from Filippo Terracciano, but the defensive structure completely unraveled thereafter. United were pegged back once more when Alphadjo Cisse ghosted in at the far post as Chukwueze tore Carrick's side apart down the right. The Nigerian winger then set up Ramos to nod Milan in front for the first time, before Ruben Loftus-Cheek exploited that same vulnerable flank to make it four and wrap up a dominant display.
- AFP
Carrick demands immediate improvement
Despite the concerning nature of the collapse, Carrick was quick to address the performance while maintaining a positive outlook ahead of their Premier League opener away at Hull City on August 22. The United boss acknowledged that the display in Poland was far below the standards expected at Old Trafford, yet he refused to let the result dampen the mood in the camp.
'Today, we're disappointed with it. We didn't play well today. There are reasons for that and we need to improve. Some of the boys were playing their first minutes. Different reasons - but no excuses. We didn't play very well,' Carrick told reporters following the final whistle.
Focus shifts to Premier League opener
With the new campaign imminent, United must quickly address the tactical flaws exposed by Milan. Prior to this defeat, Carrick's side had recorded mixed pre-season results, drawing 1-1 with Leeds United before winning on penalties, holding Paris Saint-Germain to a 1-1 draw, and beating Atletico Madrid 2-1. Despite the setback, Carrick remains confident in his squad's resilience.
'Overall, we are ready for next week. A lot of the boys will be better off for the minutes. We've done a lot of work on the training pitch, the performances in the games have been pretty good. We're still in good spirits going into next week,' Carrick added, reinforcing the idea that the Milan result was an isolated setback rather than a sign of a deeper crisis.
- Getty Images Sport
A bold promise for the fans
As the countdown to the new season begins, the competition for starting spots is heating up. The match saw Marcus Rashford make his first United appearance in 20 months, coming off the bench in the 60th minute wearing the No. 9 shirt. It was his first outing for the club since December 2024, when Amorim was early into his Old Trafford spell. Alongside the returns of Lisandro Martinez and Kobbie Mainoo, Rashford's comeback gives Carrick plenty of options, though defensive lapses against the Italian side remain a primary concern.
'We've got a good squad. There are decisions to be made. Of course it is. We've got another week's training to get ready for next week. There's a whole different feeling when it's the first league game of the season. We will be there,' Carrick concluded.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting