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Michael Carrick nominated for Premier League Manager of the Season award despite only being in charge of Man Utd for four months
Red Devils' rapid resurgence
Carrick has been named on a six-man shortlist for the Premier League's top coaching honour after masterminding a stunning ascent at Old Trafford. Taking over from Ruben Amorim in mid-January with the club languishing in sixth, Carrick has propelled United to third place and guaranteed Champions League qualification. His tenure was ignited by a 2-0 victory over Manchester City, sparking a run where the Red Devils have collected 33 points from a possible 45 under his stewardship.
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Carrick joins elite company
The nomination places Carrick in competition with Keith Andrews, Arteta, Guardiola, Andoni Iraola, and Regis Le Bris for the prestigious accolade. Since he took the reins, United have sat at the top of the Premier League form table, recording ten wins, three draws and only two losses from his 15 games in charge. The Premier League confirmed that fans have until 12:00 BST on Monday May 18 to vote, with the public's choice being combined with an expert panel to decide the ultimate winner.
Challenging the managerial greats
While Carrick is the newcomer, he faces Guardiola, who is seeking a sixth Manager of the Season award to move closer to Sir Alex Ferguson’s record of ten. Meanwhile, Arteta is nominated after putting Arsenal within touch of their first Premier League crown since 2004. The shortlist is completed by Andrews’ sensational debut at Brentford, Iraola’s European push with Bournemouth, and Le Bris’ impressive top-half survival bid with Sunderland.
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Final tests of credentials
Carrick must maintain momentum as United finish the season with a home fixture against Nottingham Forest on Sunday followed by a trip to Brighton a week later. Recent victories over City, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea have established a high bar for next season’s expectations at Old Trafford, with Carrick reportedly now in line to become United's permanent manager. The focus remains on whether Carrick’s short-term brilliance can overcome the full-season achievements of his rivals during this summer’s award ceremony.