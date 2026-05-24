Michael Carrick is in the flow! Man Utd boss doesn't need holiday despite intense period at Old Trafford

Carrick admitted family commitments have prevented him from planning time away this summer, with his children currently focused on exams. He also elaborated on his passion for the role and his ability to handle the workload of a Premier League manager.

"It's the kids' exams that are getting in the way at the moment. A-levels and GCSEs, to be honest, that's stopping me from booking anything," Carrick said, as quoted by the club's official website.

"To be honest, no. I feel good, I think you get in the rhythm of working, really, of different ways. I'm sure you have different hours to what I do, some of you work more than others, I'm sure you do. You get used to it, you get into the flow of it. I've loved it, I've loved every minute of it, so I certainly don't feel that I need a break."