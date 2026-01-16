Michael Carrick claims there is still 'magic' around Man Utd as interim boss fires fans up for Manchester derby and discusses chances of landing permanent role

Carrick's title is head coach rather than interim or caretaker coach although United stressed when he was announced as Amorim's successor that he would be appointed until the end of the season. Carrick said he had not spoken to United about his future beyond May.

He explained: "I think we're realistic as well and where we are at the moment, why I'm here and the role I've got to do. That doesn't change how we go about it in the day-to-day and the focus and making decisions for the long-term strategy of the group and the playing squad and whatever that adds on extra and the layers after that.

"I'm certainly not coming in thinking it's a time where week to week, game to game, we've got to get through it and tick each one off. I think we want to plan to improve beyond this season and however that looks at this moment, it's all I can control is what we give the players and how we create the atmosphere around the group. That's the main focus and we'll see what happens after that."

"I'm here because I enjoy the role and I wanted to do it and I'm hugely privileged to be in this position," he said. "That's kind of where I am, it doesn't change whatever the term or whatever the length. I'm here to do my best and hopefully I've got a lot of experience of what it takes and where we need to get to and I'll try and help with that.

