Michael Bradley's New York Red Bulls II crowned 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Cup Champions after historic comeback

Despite creating early chances through forward Roald Mitchell, Red Bulls II found themselves trailing when Colorado's Golden Boot contender Billo Diop connected with Stevie Flores' low cross in the 34th minute. The visitors doubled their advantage before halftime when James Cameron converted from Alex Harris' long throw.

The hosts mounted their comeback after the break, with Rafael Mosquera scoring in the 65th minute from Nate Worth's assist before Mitchell equalized just two minutes later. Colorado's Antony Garcia restored their lead in the 78th minute, but Mosquera converted a penalty after Worth was fouled to force the first extra time in Cup history, eventually leading to Red Bulls goalkeeper Austin Causey's heroics in the 3-1 shootout victory.