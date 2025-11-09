Getty
Michael Bradley's New York Red Bulls II crowned 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Cup Champions after historic comeback
First NEXT Pro Cup penalty shootout
Despite creating early chances through forward Roald Mitchell, Red Bulls II found themselves trailing when Colorado's Golden Boot contender Billo Diop connected with Stevie Flores' low cross in the 34th minute. The visitors doubled their advantage before halftime when James Cameron converted from Alex Harris' long throw.
The hosts mounted their comeback after the break, with Rafael Mosquera scoring in the 65th minute from Nate Worth's assist before Mitchell equalized just two minutes later. Colorado's Antony Garcia restored their lead in the 78th minute, but Mosquera converted a penalty after Worth was fouled to force the first extra time in Cup history, eventually leading to Red Bulls goalkeeper Austin Causey's heroics in the 3-1 shootout victory.
Mosquera and Mitchell shine
The dynamic offensive duo of Mosquera and Mitchell proved decisive in the championship campaign, with each player finishing the playoffs with six goal contributions. Mosquera, a Playmaker of the Year finalist, delivered when it mattered most with his brace in the final, while Mitchell's equalizer helped spark the remarkable comeback.
Causey's performance in goal during the penalty shootout highlighted the team's composure under pressure, with the goalkeeper saving one of Colorado's attempts to help secure the trophy.
Developmental league reaches new heights with championship
The dramatic final represents a significant milestone for MLS NEXT Pro, which continues to establish itself as a critical development pathway for young talent across North American soccer. The record attendance demonstrates growing fan interest in the developmental league, while the high-scoring, back-and-forth nature of the match showcased the quality of play.
As the fourth unique champion in four seasons, Red Bulls II's victory also highlights the competitive balance within the league, with two Eastern Conference teams and two Western Conference teams now having claimed the title since the competition's inception.
Pathway opportunities
The title triumph positions several Red Bulls II standouts for potential first-team opportunities heading into 2026, with Mosquera and Mitchell likely to receive increased attention from the MLS squad after their playoff performances. For Colorado Rapids 2, despite the disappointment, players like Diop and Garcia demonstrated qualities that could earn them consideration at the next level.
The win is also a massive one for Bradley, who is widely considered one of the brightest American coaching prospects.
