Micah Richards warns Arsenal 'you haven't won anything yet' but thinks Gunners are THE standout Champions League favourites

While some have criticised the Gunners' pragmatic approach, including former Newcastle boss Alan Pardew who claimed there is "nothing beautiful" about their recent performances, Richards thinks the European stage will actually suit Arteta better. He argued that the tactical setup of continental giants will play into Arsenal's hands more than the 'low block' tactics frequently employed by desperate Premier League sides looking to snatch a point.

Richards explained his reasoning for naming them favourites, saying: "They’re top of the Premier League and I think Arsenal are the favourites for the Champions League because I think it will suit them more than the domestic games. In the Champions League the games might get a little bit more stretched whereas in the Premier League everyone is going to that low block against them."