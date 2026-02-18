Getty Images Sport
Mexico confirm friendlies vs Australia, Ghana and Serbia ahead of 2026 World Cup
Three new friendlies set
Mexico will kick off their World Cup campaign on June 11 against South Africa national football team at the Estadio Azteca, which will become the first stadium in history to host three men’s World Cups.
In preparation, El Tri will face Ghana on May 22 in Mexico, with the venue still to be confirmed. On May 30, they will travel to California to meet Australia, before returning home on June 4 for a farewell match against Serbia, also at a yet-to-be-announced Mexican venue. Australia and Ghana have both qualified for the 2026 tournament, while Serbia fell short in Europe’s competitive qualifying campaign.
Six matches before debut
These fixtures will add to an already busy calendar. Mexico are set to face Iceland national football team on Feb. 25 at Estadio La Corregidora in Querétaro. Later in March, El Tri will take on the Portugal national football team at the Estadio Banorte and the Belgium national football team at Soldier Field in Chicago.
No Plan B for Portugal friendly
There is no alternative venue under consideration for Mexico’s March 28 friendly against Portugal national football team, according to Mexican Football Federation Executive President Ivar Sisniega.
Amid reports in Portugal about potential concerns over construction delays at the Estadio Banorte -formerly Estadio Azteca - Sisniega made it clear the match will proceed as scheduled.
“There is no Plan B,” Sisniega said, confirming the game will be played at the renovated Mexico City venue despite speculation in recent hours suggesting Portugal were uneasy about the stadium’s readiness.
What comes next for Mexico?
Mexico’s Feb. 25 match in Querétaro against the Iceland national football team will be played exclusively with players from the Liga MX.
