Estevão Messinho, Palmeiras 2023Fabio Menotti/Palmeiras
Soham Mukherjee

Messinho isn't for sale! Palmeiras boss Abel Ferreira wants to snub Chelsea transfer interest in Estevao Willian despite €55m offer

Palmeiras boss Abel Ferreira made an ardent plea to club president, Leila Pereira, to block the sale of Estevao Willian to Chelsea despite €55m offer.

  • Chelsea not willing to give up on Willian
  • Have tabled a third fresh bid for the youngster
  • Ferreira wants him to stay until 2027 at Palmeiras
