Getty Images Sport
'I'm mentally exhausted' - Philippe Coutinho confirms departure from boyhood club Vasco da Gama
Coutinho departs Vasco after emotional statement
Coutinho revealed that his time at Vasco is over in an emotional statement on Instagram, telling fans that the club will always be in his heart but it was the right time to say goodbye, as he is “mentally exhausted” and his “cycle at the club has ended”.
The 33-year-old came through the youth ranks at Vasco before departing for Inter Milan aged 18 in 2010, having initially signed for £3.5million ($4.7m) two years prior. After a successful career which has seen the playmaker play for Inter, Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern Munich and once moved for £145m ($195m) to the Catalan giants, Coutinho enjoyed a brief spell back at the club where it all began but is now a free agent once again after he asked to have his contract terminated.
- Getty Images Sport
Coutinho explains Vasco da Gama departure
Coutinho wrote in a post on Instagram on Wednesday: “I thought long and hard before writing this. I really did. But, out of respect, affection, and love that I have for you and for this club, I felt I needed to come here and speak from the heart.
“I chose to return to Vasco because I love this club. I love everything Vasco represents in my life. Wearing this shirt was one of the most important choices I've ever made. And, in every training session, in every game, I gave my best. Always! There was never a lack of dedication, never a lack of will and commitment.
“Being judged by countless people for something that isn't part of my character is extremely difficult. I would never disrespect the fans, my teammates, or Vasco. I've never done that anywhere I've been. Anyone who knows me knows that.
“At that moment, on my way to the locker room, I felt and realised that my time at the club was over, and I didn't return to prioritise my mental health. That hurts a lot.”
'One of love' - Coutinho says emotional goodbye to Vasco
“The truth is, I'm very mentally exhausted," he continued. "I've always been very reserved, so saying this here isn't easy, but I need to be honest.
“My relationship with Vasco is one of love. And it will continue to be forever. With a heavy heart, I understand that now is the time to take a step back and end this chapter at Vasco.
“I am grateful for everything I experienced here. I will carry Vasco with me forever. In my heart. In my history. In my life. From the bottom of my heart… Thank you for everything.”
- Getty Images Sport
Coutinho's Vasco adventure over as next career step beckons
Coutinho has registered 17 goals and seven assists in 81 matches since re-joining Vasco on an initial loan spell in 2024, making the move permanent last summer. But he has seen a positive start to his time back in Brazil turn sour in recent weeks.
He has been booed by his own fans on multiple occasions, most recently during the eventual penalty shoot-out victory over second division side Volta Redonda in the Campeonato Carioca quarter-finals. Coutinho was substituted at half-time and amidst the reception he had been receiving, opted not to return to the bench to support his team-mates in the second half.
Coutinho is now a free agent and will look to begin a new chapter in his career and life as he enters his latter years as a player.
Advertisement