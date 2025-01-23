Jamie Carragher has claimed that Manchester City were lucky to only concede four goals against Paris Saint-Germain in their 4-2 Champions League loss.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Manchester City lose 4-2 against Paris Saint-Germain

Carragher says City lucky to only concede four

Man City could miss out on the knockout stages altogether Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱