Memphis Depay axed, Xavi names first Netherlands squad as Ruben van Bommel and Gjivai Zechiel earn maiden call-ups

While Memphis is the headline exclusion, he is not the only veteran to be discarded. Marten de Roon and Wout Weghorst have also been overlooked. On the injury front, Frenkie de Jong remains sidelined with the knee problem he sustained during the World Cup, meaning a reunion between the midfielder and his former Barcelona manager will have to wait. Mats Wieffer is also absent through injury, while Stefan de Vrij’s international career appears to be winding down following his move to Greece. However, the squad is boosted by the return of Jurrien Timber, who missed significant time, including the World Cup, with a serious knee injury.

The inclusion of young talent has been the primary focus of Xavi’s first roster. Ruben van Bommel, son of former Oranje international Mark van Bommel, has been rewarded for a blistering start to the season with PSV Eindhoven. Having returned from a cruciate ligament injury, the youngster has already registered two goals and two assists in league play.

Similarly, Gjivai Zechiel has forced his way into the plans after establishing himself as a regular starter at Feyenoord. The technical midfielder has shown a predatory instinct in front of goal, finding the net five times already this season.