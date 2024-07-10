Memphis Depay: Why the Netherlands still believe in the enigmatic Man Utd and Barcelona flop

Ahead of the Netherlands' Euro 2024 group game against France, BBC Sport presenter Gary Lineker asked Wayne Rooney if Memphis Depay "deserved" the reputation he cultivated at Manchester United as a problem player.
"Yes and no, if I'm being honest," Rooney said of his former team-mate. "I think, firstly, you could never knock his work-rate or his attitude in training. He worked very hard every single day to try to improve himself. But it was more to do with a few things off the pitch...
"Like, I once spoke to him about turning up for a reserve game and being a bit more low-key. But he turned up in a Rolls-Royce and a cowboy hat! So, that was Memphis."
It still is, of course. There's nothing low-key about a character that sports a hairband and a hairstyle that make him one of the most instantly recognisable players on show in Germany. However, there's certainly a lot more to Memphis than tales of eccentricity and extravagance. He's easily one of the more fascinating figures in the game today, as compelling as he is controversial.