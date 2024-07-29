Mak Whitham Cavan SullivanIntagram (@gothamfc/@philaunion)
McKenna Whitham smashes Cavan Sullivan record after featuring for NJ/NY Gotham just days after her 14th birthday

On Sunday, McKenna Whitham created history by becoming the youngest player to play for a US football team in the top division.

  • Whitham makes debut for NJ/NY Gotham
  • Becomes youngest soccer player in top division
  • Beats Cavan Sullivan's record after just 11 days
