'I can't play my football like this!' - Maurizio Sarri claims Lazio only performing at 50% in furious rant after Pisa draw
Pisa frustrate Lazio
What should have been a straightforward win on paper in Pisa turned into a frustrating evening for Sarri and his players as the relegation-threatened hosts eked out a point courtesy of a goalless draw. It was the third straight draw for Alberto Gilardino's side, who remain in 17th position and are yet to register their first win since earning promotion.
On the other hand, Lazio entered the game on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 victory over a struggling Juventus side last weekend. It was their third draw in the last four games, leaving them on 12 points in 11th position, six points behind the two Milan outfits in third and fourth place.
After the game, Sarri went off on a furious rant, claiming that he "cant play my football like this" owing to the mounting injury crisis. However, the former Chelsea, Napoli, and Juve head coach is not shying away from navigating through the ongoing adversity, asserting that he is enjoying this phase because it gives him "new motivation."
Sarri complains about injuries and blames Serie A for less rest
Speaking to reporters after the draw, Sarri lamented the absence of several players due to injury. "We came here with seven players missing and others returning from a long period of inactivity, so it was unthinkable that they could perform well," he said. "We came here courtesy of the League with four days' rest compared to Pisa's six, practically 50% less. Our problem is that we have a lot of players out and many on the pitch who are playing had been out for a long time, so are not fully fit either. The team is finding solidity, we were lacking up front, but that will suffice for now. There is no centre-forward problem, there is an attacking problem rather. Just like when we concede it is not only the fault of the central defenders, it is not just the strikers who have to work to create chances. Let's see, we'll wait for everyone to get back into shape and for others to return.
Then, while speaking to Sky Sport, he added: "We have improved in some areas, the team is solid. Success would be to reach the end of the year and have seven or eight players ready for a more competitive team. I can't play my football like this today. I could not change even a single player in the squad. I enjoy this because I have been forced to try different things, and that in itself is fun for me. It gives me new motivation. Let's say that there are reasons to enjoy myself, and perhaps even more reasons to be pissed off. But I'll take that."
Injuries threatening to derail Lazio's season
Lazio were already severely weakened by injuries to Elseid Hysaj, Nuno Tavares, Matteo Cancellieri, Taty Castellanos, Samuel Gigot, Nicolo Rovella and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru. On Thursday evening, their woes deepened as Luca Pellegrini and Mario Gila were forced off in the second half after picking up knocks. However, there was a silver lining, with Toma Basic and Gustav Isaksen showing renewed energy and form.
“Basic had been left off the squad list for so long, but he stepped up and made an immediate impact when called upon,” noted Sarri.
“Unfortunately, Isaksen was suffering from a nasty illness like mononucleosis and it debilitated him, so he was able to play a great game four days ago, but inevitably paid for it today. We have been hanging on and trying to stay afloat since June with very little positive news, so at least we are becoming solid now, that is a plus."
Can Lazio challenge for a European spot?
Although Sarri's plans have been hampered by injuries, there are plenty of reasons for optimism. The draw against Pisa was their third clean sheet of the season. Additionally, Sarri took over a Lazio team that finished in seventh place in Serie A last season. The squad certainly possesses the ability to challenge for a European spot next season. but everything will ideally depend on how fit his most important players are heading into the second half of the season.
