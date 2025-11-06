Mauricio Pochettino admits he's 'missing' the Premier League as USMNT coach eyes potential return after World Cup 2026

Speaking to BBC Sport, Pochettino said: “The Premier League is the best league in the world. Of course I am missing it. I am so happy in America but also thinking one day to come back to the Premier League. It’s the most competitive league.”

The 53-year-old also reflected on his time in England, particularly with Tottenham, where he came closest to winning major silverware: "I think we were so close in Tottenham, we nearly touched it — winning the Champions League and Premier League. That is a thing that I would want to achieve,” he said, before admitting that his unfinished business in English football still drives him.

Pochettino also opened up about the differences between club and international management, conceding that the long gaps between games have taken some getting used to. "The intensity is completely different because you need to arrive for a few days to prepare the game and play, prepare another game, play, and go back," Pochettino continued. "After November, we are going to have three months until March to prepare another game. In a national team you are desperate to coach the players. You feel empty because after the second game you cannot have communication and you cannot keep working on improving things."