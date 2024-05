Mauricio Pochettino calls on Chelsea board to 'fix' Conor Gallagher situation amid Tottenham transfer links after Blues captain stars in derby-day victory Conor GallagherMauricio PochettinoChelseaTottenhamPremier League

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has called on the club to "fix" Conor Gallagher's contract situation amid transfer links with Tottenham.