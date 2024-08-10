Mats Hummels to Brighton? New coach Fabian Hurzeler confirms 'contact' with veteran defender and says 'conditions are right' to bring ex-Borussia Dortmund star to Premier League Mats HummelsBrightonPremier LeagueTransfers

Fabian Hurzeler has confirmed that Brighton have held 'positive' talks with German defender Mats Hummels and 'conditions are right' over a transfer.