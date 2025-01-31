Another Mathys Tel twist! Bayern Munich striker REJECTS €60m Tottenham move as Manchester United, Chelsea and Aston Villa circle
Mathys Tel has reportedly rejected a €60m Tottenham move as Manchester United, Chelsea and Aston Villa continue to pursue the Bayern Munich striker.
- Tel adamant to leave Bayern in the winter window
- However, talks have broken down with Tottenham
- Other Premier League clubs continue to fight for his signature