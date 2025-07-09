Mason Greenwood set for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang link-up as Marseille contact ex-Arsenal striker over potential return to Stade Velodrome
Marseille have contacted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over potentially bringing him back to Stade Velodrome. The former Arsenal and Chelsea striker left Marseille last summer and joined Al-Qadsiah. However, the Saudi Pro League side are now planning to terminate his contract one year before its expiry date, which has alerted the French giants.
- Marseille eyeing move for Aubameyang
- Greenwood could link-up with ex-Premier League star
- Al-Qadsiah could terminate the striker's contract