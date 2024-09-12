Mason Greenwood is Marseille's questionable new hero - but why has the ex-Man Utd outcast been welcomed with open arms?

A controversial figure in his home country, the forward is already adored by a fervent fanbase at Stade Velodrome

There is renewed optimism at Marseille this season, and persona non grata Mason Greenwood has emerged as the unlikely poster boy of a new era being spearheaded by volatile ex-Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi. A lightning-fast start to life in the south of France has seemingly erased Greenwood's chequered past from some fans' collective memory, and protesting voices have been drowned out by those welcoming a new cult hero.

Greenwood became a footballing pariah in England after audio and imagery of an alleged assault emerged online, which led to him being arrested and subsequently suspended by Manchester United in January 2022. Although he denied the accusations, he was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in October 2022, then aged 20. However, those charges were discontinued in February 2023 after the withdrawal of key witnesses.

The one-cap England international had remained an outcast at United throughout the legal process, before being loaned to Getafe last season after a U-turn on keeping him at the club following an extensive internal review. The 22-year-old rebuilt his footballing reputation in Spain, and with the Red Devils resolved to sell him, he completed an inevitably-controversial £27 million ($35m) transfer to Marseille earlier this summer.

A city where progressive women's rights are advocated for strongly, it was anticipated that Greenwood would receive a very mixed reception at Stade Velodrome from what is a fervent and political fanbase, especially after a campaign was launched online using the hashtag #GreenwoodNotWelcome. But after an eye-catching start - and despite the attempted intervention of Marseille's mayor - he has been welcomed with open arms at a club starved of superstars and success.