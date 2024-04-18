Mason Greenwood to be Man Utd transfer makeweight? Red Devils prepared to use on-loan winger in part-exchange deal for Juventus defender Gleison Bremer
Mason Greenwood could become a transfer makeweight for Manchester United, with a part-exchange deal for Juventus defender Gleison Bremer being mooted.
- Winger currently enjoying Getafe loan spell
- Permanent move predicted this summer
- Brazilian defender may head in opposite direction