Parshva Shah

Mason Greenwood's bust-up with Marseille team-mate revealed in fiery new documentary which lifts lid on life at Ligue 1 side under Roberto De Zerbi

M. GreenwoodP. HoejbjergMarseilleLigue 1

Marseille are set to release six episodes in a documentary format, capturing some fiery behind-the-scenes moments throughout the 2024-25 season.

  • Marseille set to release six-episode documentary
  • Behind-the-scenes moments captured
  • Bust-up between Greenwood and team-mate revealed
