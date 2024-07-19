Mason Greenwood MarseilleGetty/GOAL
Gill Clark

Mason Greenwood breaks silence on controversy surrounding transfer to Marseille from Man Utd

Mason GreenwoodManchester UnitedTransfersMarseilleLigue 1Premier League

Mason Greenwood has spoken out in response to opposition from fans surrounding his move from Manchester United to Marseille.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Striker has completed move from Man Utd
  • Some Marseille fans unhappy with signing
  • Greenwood looking to the future
Article continues below