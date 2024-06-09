Mary Earps, Vivianne Miedema, Lucy Bronze and the women’s football stars to keep an eye on in the summer transfer window

Silly season is set to be a rather frantic one, with heaps of big names either set for a switch or attracting interest from elsewhere

It’s almost time for the summer transfer window to open and the rumour mill is already in overdrive ahead of what promises to be an eventful few months in the women’s game.

There are already some key deals expected to go through early on, such as Ewa Pajor and Ellie Roebuck joining Barcelona, Spain star Alba Redondo making a switch to Real Madrid and all signs point to Mariona Caldentey joining Arsenal, too. Liga MX Femenil, the top-flight in Mexico, looks set to get in on the action as well, with Barca goalkeeper Sandra Panos one of several big players linked with a move there.

Meanwhile, stars such as Vivianne Miedema and Fran Kirby are set to join new clubs, names like Mary Earps and Lucy Bronze are out of contract and there is even speculation around Aitana Bonmati and Chloe Kelly, among others, as they enter the final year of their respective deals.

There is sure to be a lot going on then, as GOAL picks out the players with situations to keep an eye on...