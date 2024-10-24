Mary Earps vs Hannah Hampton: England need long-time No.1 to thrive at PSG amid competition from Chelsea star for Lionesses starting berth at Euro 2025

The reigning European champions are only nine months away from their title defence and Sarina Wiegman needs competition in all places in preparation

It’s fair to say that Mary Earps’ start to life at Paris Saint-Germain did not go to plan. Elimination in Champions League qualifying was followed up by her taking a spot on the bench for the team’s first home game of the league season, prompting early questions about her decision to join the French side while casting doubt over her ability to battle Hannah Hampton for the No.1 spot with England, ahead of next summer’s European Championships.

Fortunately, things have improved in the last couple of weeks. After keeping her first clean sheet for her new club in a 1-0 win over Nantes, a flying save in the 2-1 victory against Fleury garnered plenty of positive attention on social media on Sunday. It feels like Earps is starting to make her mark in Paris now.

That’s good news for the goalkeeper, it’s good news for PSG and it’s good news for England. Whether she earns the starting gig at Euro 2025 or not, the Lionesses need Earps to be in top form as they prepare to defend their continental crown.