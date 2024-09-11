Martin Odegaard receives 'sincere' apology from Austria star who left him in tears & needing crutches with Arsenal midfielder set to miss Tottenham clash after Norway doctor update
Martin Odegaard is set to miss Arsenal's clash with Tottenham due to the injury he suffered after a challenge from Austria star Christoph Baumgartner.
- Baumgartner injured Odegaard on Monday night
- Arsenal star left field in tears
- Austria midfielder sends heartfelt apology